OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill on the health care staffing shortage by easing patient loads and addressing worker burnout into law on April 20.
Sen. June Robinson (D-Everett) sponsored Senate Bill 5236 which will require hospitals to submit staffing plans to the state Department of Health. The expected staff-to-patient staffing standards would be developed by a hospital’s designated staffing committee according to a press release from Washington state Senate Democrats.
The law also ensures that existing break and overtime laws for health care workers — passed in 2019 — are followed, so they receive legally required meal and rest breaks according to today's press release.
“By creating an enforcement mechanism with real penalties, we can ensure safe-staffing standards are followed rather than ignored, allowing workers to do their jobs safely and provide our loved ones the quality care they deserve,” Sen. Robinson said.
