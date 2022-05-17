Health care workers seeking jobs can attend virtual health fair

BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. —
WorkSource Columbia Basin is partnering with Columbia Basin College, WSU Tri-Cities and local businesses to offer a virtual health care job fair. The fair will be on June 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The job fair allows prospective health care workers to interview live with recruiters. You can also upload your resume. It is aimed at matching people with their perfect opportunity, with a different focus both days.
June 1 is focused toward professionals looking for jobs at a local hospital, medical clinic or similar agency. Register for day one here.
June 2 is focused toward professionals looking for jobs at a health care agency or long-term care facility. Register for day two here.
Health care providers can sign up to host a booth at the job fair by contacting 509-734-5953 or wscbemployers@esd.wa.gov.
