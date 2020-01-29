YAKIMA, WA - There are false reports circulating on social media that there are cases of Novel Coronavirus in Yakima County. The Yakima Health District says the rumors are not true, and that there are no confirmed or suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus in Yakima County.

The Health District adds that if there were any confirmed or suspected cases, the Yakima Health District or Washington State Department of Health will be the only trusted sources to report to the public immediately.

On January 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Washington State Department of Health announced the first case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States in Washington State in Snohomish County. The patient had recently returned from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, where an outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December.

The Yakima Health District says that while the current situation poses a public health threat, there is no evidence of the virus having spread to Yakima County and the threat to the public is low.