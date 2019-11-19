KENNEWICK, WA - Health inspectors with Benton-Franklin Health District paid a visit to Columbia Center Mall's food court and found that seven of the fourteen restaurants showed signs of cockroaches.

Three of the restaurants showed signs of live insects. The Health Department recommended that Bruchi's shut down, which they did.

NBC Right Now does not know for certain the amount of cockroaches found in other restaurants. A spokesperson says that it can be as little as a dead cockroach found inside to be reported. But, that isn't enough to close down the restaurant.

"Once we get into that infestation, that's when we are taking it up a notch and again reaching out to ownership and working with them to really to find the best option to control this population, this active breeding population at the facility," said Lars Richins, Food Safety Supervisor.

Health inspectors categorize inspections in two categories: high-risk, which are issues linked to food borne illnesses, and low-risk, which are things like pests.

Food Safety staff members are working with the restaurants at the mall and will be making another visit within one to two weeks.