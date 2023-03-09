Health experts explain what you need to know about norovirus and Shigella outbreaks

WASHINGTON STATE — Experts at UW Medicine are reminding people of the basics they should know regarding the norovirus and Shigella outbreaks. Norovirus is a virus and Shigella is a bacterium, according to UW Medicine’s Doctor Ferric Fong, but both cause similar symptoms. Dr. Fong is a UW professor in laboratory medicine and pathology and microbiology.
“They both cause a syndrome that we call gastroenteritis,” said Dr. Fong. “Which, to the person who has the infection, is going to be some combination of GI symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and diarrhea.”
There are key differences between the two infections and their outbreaks.
Norovirus
Norovirus is commonly called winter vomiting disease, according to Dr. Fong. It’s possible to get norovirus outside of winter, but outbreaks are most common between November and April. Symptoms tend to go away within a few days. These can include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.
Norovirus spreads through infected people, contaminated foods and contaminated surfaces. It’s extremely contagious, according to the CDC.
“It can be quite miserable to have, I can say from experience, but it’s usually short-lived,” said Dr. Fong. “So, people are often better by 24, 48 hours – should be feeling much more back to normal by then.”
Shigellosis
Shigellosis is the infection caused by Shigella. It’s a very inflammatory illness, according to Dr. Fong, and often comes with a fever. It can take days to weeks for symptoms to go away, but it can also be treated with antibiotics. These include diarrhea, fever, stomach pain and feeling the need to poop even when you don’t.
Shigellosis can impact a person’s bowel habits for several months in some cases, according to the CDC. Visit your doctor if you experience extreme symptoms like bloody or prolonged diarrhea, severe stomach cramping or tenderness and dehydration.
Shigellosis is spread through fecal matter, contaminated food and contaminated water.
Different strains of Shigella spread in different at-risk groups. As people travel and infections continue to spread, researchers have noted that Shigella infections are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, according to Dr. Fong. The CDC has a health advisory in place regarding these infections. The health care system is reportedly working toward quick recognition of Shigella in order to treat it, currently through a rapid molecular test.
The CDC has identified at-risk groups who are most likely to get sick with shigellosis. This includes young children, travelers, men who have sex with men and people with weakened immune systems.
“If you look at these outbreaks, you’ll find that a lot of times people in modern cities don’t necessarily have access, the uniform access to high sanitation, especially our persons experiencing homelessness,” said Dr. Fong. “They may not have good public toilets to be able to access. They may not have sources of clean drinking water. They may not have information about outbreaks of things going around and things to avoid.”
With both infections, you can still spread it to others after your symptoms are gone. With Shigella, you could be infectious for days to weeks after symptoms subside; with norovirus, it can take weeks before you are no longer infectious.
The CDC recommends staying home with norovirus for the length of your symptoms plus two days.
