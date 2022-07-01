Health Workforce Summit held in Walla Walla for the future of the health sector

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health (GCACH) will hold a Future of the Health Workforce Summit at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center on July 28-29, a conference for professionals to learn from experts. The GCACH is holding the summit in recognition of the workforce shortages that the health sector has experienced since COVID-19.
“Despite increasing demand for health care services, leaders are facing a critical shortage of staff necessary to meet that demand due to a variety of reasons including burnout and stress,” said the press release. “This conference is a unique opportunity for professionals to learn from experts on ways to strengthen and optimize their organization’s workforce strategy.”
The summit will talk about topics like academic partnerships, national and state perspectives on the workforce future, workforce stabilization, cost control opportunities in a post-pandemic world, recruitment and retention and more. It is aimed toward healthcare professionals in leadership, human resources and academia. Registration is available online along with a complete schedule.
“This is one of the most robust workforce conferences I’ve ever seen,” said Dan Ferguson, GCACH board member and executive director of the Washington State Allied Health Center of Excellence. “These topics hit on many areas of concern throughout the industry.”
