Healthy Eats and Local Beet Meal Prep partner to open new location

YAKIMA, WA- Healthy Eats and Local Beet Meal Prep are hosting an open house for their new location in Yakima.

Healthy Eats teaches people how to cook healthy and incorporate plant based recipes into your diet.

Local Beet Meal Prep is a new meal prep service that focuses on serving plant based healthy meals at an affordable price.

Local Beet Meal Prep will offer a couple different meals every week and customers and pick and choose which meals they want.

The goal is to give people who do not have time to cook their own meals an opportunity to have a healthy option.

Allie Haro, owner of Local Beet said "we don't have a lot of healthy options here in Yakima and so that was kind of the bright light, see a need fill a need. And that was really one of the things I wanted to do was be an option here to provide healthy food options to people."

For Healthy Eats owner, Elaina Moon she says the space is just what they needed to make the cooking classes more comfortable.

"This is a great opportunity for people to explore those options without feeling like they are having to like purchase a lot of stuff and waste the food," said Moon.

The new location for Healthy Eats and Local Beet Meal Prep is at 1101 W Yakima Avenue Suite 115.

The open house event is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow.