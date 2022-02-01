Healthy Meal Time Act meant to ensure students have time to eat lunch

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) and Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01) are reintroducing the Healthy Meal Time Act to reduce food waste in schools and further ensure that kids have the time to eat a proper meal.
“As a pediatrician and mom, I know how important it is for children to eat healthy foods and get lots of physical exercise at recess,” said Rep. Schrier. “But most schools schedule lunch before recess, and students will rush or even skip lunch to go play. Putting recess first makes time for both, and evidence shows kids eat more food and healthier options if they’ve had a chance to run around outside before lunch.”
The act would create a study through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, assisted by the U.S. Department of Education, meant to share the best and most successful practices within schools. The results would then be used across schools to ensure the best choices and schedules are made in order to give children adequate time to eat. There are no current federal regulations regarding enough meal time for students.
Several medical associations have commented on best practices, generally citing that kids should get at least 20-25 minutes for lunch.
“Our food service workers, paraprofessionals and teachers tell stories of some students starting lunch at 10:30am, while others don’t get lunch break until almost 2pm,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. “By the time students get into the cafeteria and go through the cafeteria line, most only have about 15 minutes to eat, forcing them to rush through meals simply because of poor school scheduling… We fought and continue to fight to provide our children with healthier meals at school; this bill will make sure they can actually have time in the school day to eat them.”