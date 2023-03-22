YAKIMA, Wash. - A free community event hosted by the Educational Service District 105 will provide dinner and free Narcan kits to families. The Healthy Youth, Healthy Families event is open to all families in the Yakima Valley.
A "Hidden in Plain Site" interactive experience is planned for parents which will provide training on the Narcan kits.
ESD 105 is hosting the event to teach families how to protect their children from the dangers of fentanyl.
Prizes will be available at the door and through raffles. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will have childcare available.
Training will be available in both English and Spanish.
The event will take place at Franklin Middle School on March 23 at 5:30 p.m.
