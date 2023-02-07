OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale) has introduced a bill in the Washington state House named after Lucian Munguia of Yakima that would provide additional tools to help find missing persons.
A public hearing on House Bill 1512 or the “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act.” was held on February 7 in Olympia.
"Lucian's mom and aunt and I are working on this," Rep. Mosbrucker said at the hearing. "It will be known as Lucian's Act."
According to Mosbrucker's office Munguia's name was added to the bill when she participated in searches and after speaking with the family of the Yakima boy who went missing on September 10 in Sarg Hubbard park. His body was found on December 29.
“When I was involved in this search, I realized there is no single place that the family could go to find resources," said Rep. Mosbrucker.
According to Rep. Mosbrucker's website the bill would require the Office of the Attorney General to publish and maintain on its website a missing persons toolkit that contains regularly updated information related to locating and recovering missing persons.
"I was watching the family go through this horrific moment and they were alone," Rep. Mosbruck said at the hearing.
According to the Washington State Legislature, House Bill 1512 would:
- Provide an explanation of how to report a missing person to an applicable law enforcement agency.
- Provide an overview of the kinds of information that may be helpful to provide when reporting a missing person.
- Offer suggestions and resources for navigating difficulties that are commonly encountered during the process of reporting and recovering a missing person.
- Provide information specifically tailored to reporting and recovering missing persons who are vulnerable due to age, health or a mental or physical disability.
James McMahan of the Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs spoke in favor of the content of the bill at the hearing, but against how the Attorney General's Office would implement the toolkits.
"I think a law enforcement agency needs to be the one to put together the toolkit so we can best provide the chance of success here," McMahan said.
He proposed that the Washington State Patrol (WSP) should be responsible for the missing person resource toolkits rather than the Attorney General's Office.
If the bill becomes a law the Attorney General's Office would publish the first version of the missing person toolkit by November 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.