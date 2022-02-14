Washington -
What better way to spend Valentine's Day than making sure your heart stays healthy.
It's essential to know your family's history with cardiovascular is part of that.
With February being Heart Health Month, here are a few key signs and symptoms in knowing how to maintain a healthy heart.
April L. Valdez with Kadlec's Cardiovascular Department says thinking about what you and your family history is a big part.
Think about what you're eating. Fatty or salty foods can affect your heart's health and even accelerate symptoms.
Symptoms to look out for are chest pains, shortness of breath, sweaty, or dizziness. These are just a few, but if you're experiencing any of the following, call your doctor or seek help.
Ways to maintain a healthy heart include staying physically active, healthy diets, reducing stress, and even having a good night's rest. Since cardiovascular health is most affected by your lifestyle, it's most important to make sure to eat as healthy as possible and stay active.