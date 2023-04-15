PASCO, Wash. - The 7th Annual Heart of Healing Gala is raising money for Cork's Place Kids Grief Center.
The benefit featured dinner, entertainment and a live and silent auction at the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco.
Cork's Place is a grief support facility designed for children. Cassidy Alexander, Chaplaincy Health Care Marketing Supervisor, says Cork's is the only grief center in the Tri-Cities that is designed specifically for kids and teens.
Alexander says Cork's Place is offered to families at no cost and its services are only possible because of donations and fundraisers.
"When you give to Cork's Place you are literally sponsoring a kid and helping them through their grief journey," says Alexander
