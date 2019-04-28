PENDLETON, OR- On Saturday Donate Life Northwest unveiled their Thread of Life Quilt to raise awareness for organ donations. Two people that participated in this event were Cindy McIntyre and Phil Weitz who both received heart transplants. This event allows them and others to share their stories and raise awareness.

"It's a huge thing for me because it shares between donor families and recipients are able to share stories," said Weitz.

This was the first year McIntyre decided to participate. This organization has help rejuvenate McIntyre and she finally knew what she wanted to put on the quilt this year.

"I needed to get my vision out there and through the blanket you can share your vision and your story and everything," said McIntyre.