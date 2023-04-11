YAKIMA, Wash.- Heartlinks and the Wellness House will join forces to open a Yakima branch office for Heartlinks.
The new office will be located at 6006 Summitview Avenue in Yakima.
The move coincides with Heartlink's 45th anniversary of working in the Yakima Valley. The company hopes that the move will bring detailed hospice and grief care closer to those that need it. The new office space will open doors for more patients and families with better access to resources.
Heartlinks and Wellness House will welcome the community to the new space with an Open House set for April 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The two agencies have also established a partnership for a bereavement support group for anyone who is struggling. T he groups will be held every Tuesday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.