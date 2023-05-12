OLYMPIA, Wash.- A heat advisory has been issued for western Washington state through Mother's Day weekend.
The heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) goes into effect on Saturday, May 13 and ends Monday, May 15.
The NWS forecasts temperatures to be in the upper 80's to mid 90's through the weekend for much of western Washington and Oregon.
The Washington Department of Health is reminding Washington residents to plan and take precautions to stay safe in the heat this weekend and free regional cooling centers are available across the state.
Heat safety recommendations from the Department of Health:
- Stay indoors as much as possible.
- Keep your home cool by closing windows and shades and using the air conditioner if your home has one.
- Check on friends, family members and neighbors.
- Stay hydrated.
- Keep outdoor pets safe: make sure they have plenty of water and protections from the sun.
- Take frequent breaks to cool down.
- Remember that warm weather doesn't necessarily mean warm water: rivers, lakes and streams are still cold.
