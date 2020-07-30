Heat Breaks Record in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA- Get out of the heat if at all possible, find the shade, go indoors, cool off, drink the fluids and make sure you stay hydrated," advised Dr. John Matheson from Kadlec.

With high temperatures well over 100 degrees for days, nothing sounds better.

But not everyone follows that advice.

Howard Amon Park was full of people hoping to cool off in the water.

but with the heat breaking records, there are some dangers that come with being out doors.

"It could be anything from not feeling well to really severe illness that could be life threatening," said Matheson

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and even just a heat rash can all be side affects of extreme heat.

Dr. Matheson says that the best cure for heat illness is to avoid getting it in the first place.

Stay out of the sun as much as possible and to make sure you hydrate.