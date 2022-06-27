As temperatures in the Columbia Basin reach the triple digits, it is important to be mindful of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
According to the CDC, some symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness/tiredness
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Fast weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
- Dizziness
- Nausea/vomiting
- Headache
- Fainting
If you see someone experiencing heat exhaustion, move them to a cooler environment and offer them sips of water. Loosen their clothing and use cool, wet cloths on their forehead to cool them down.
Symptoms of heat stroke include:
- Throbbing headache
- Confusion
- Nausea
- Dizziness
- Body temperature over 103
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Loss of consciousness
If someone is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 9-1-1 or go take them to the hospital immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.