UMATILLA, ORE.- Several fires in Umatilla County in the last week have been caused by heat lamps in livestock enclosures.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 has provided safety tips on how to keep your animals safe with a heat lamp.
- Use quality heat lamps. Lamps should be enclosed with a guard and only lamps marked for outdoor use should be used outdoors.
- Check your bulbs. Ensure you are using high quality bulbs under 250 watts. Low-quality bulbs can shatter with thin glass.
- Use heat lamp chains to secure the lamp to a panel.
- Keep the lamp away from livestock and the ground by at least 20 feet.
- Keep the lamp high enough to avoid adult livestock bumping into the fixture.
- Use an Arc Fault Interrupter breaker to protect against sparks.
- Keep a fire extinguisher close to the barn for emergencies.
- Have a smoke detector that is loud enough to be heard from the house.
- Keep heat lamps away from flammable surfaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.