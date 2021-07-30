WASHINGTON STATE- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Washington State and Oregon as a heat wave is expected this weekend.
The Heat Advisory will be in effect through Saturday, July 31st at 8:00pm, with temperatures expected to reach between 95 and 106 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Yakima Health District and Benton Franklin County Health District is advising community members to take steps to prevent heat-related illness as well as continue to take precautions against COVID-19. While extreme heat can put everyone at risk from heat illnesses, health risks are greatest for people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness. Health officials recommends taking these additional steps to stay cool and safe:
• Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.
• Drink plenty of fluids, water is best.
• Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle or outdoors without any protection from the sun for an extended period.
• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is the hottest.
• Use sunscreen and wear loose lightweight, light-colored clothing. Symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps.
If you start experiencing these symptoms, immediately move to a cooler location to rest and drink a cool beverage, ideally in the shade. If you or a family member experience symptoms and begin to lose consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Additionally, pet owners should ensure that their pets are protected by providing ample shade and water. They should also watch for sign of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, vomiting, etc. Like humans, the pets that are at particular risk for heatstroke are those that are elderly or very young.
We do have cooling centers in Yakima here and in the Tri-Cities here.
There is also burn bans in effect across Eastern Washington to prevent fires until at least the end of August. The Benton County Air Agency says the air quality is going to get unhealthy for sensitive groups due to multiple fires burning in Central Washington; northeast and southern Oregon creating smoke. Health officials advise people to change out filters and stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent smoke related health issues.