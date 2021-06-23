WASHINGTON STATE- With record breaking heat on the way, it's going to be easier than ever to accidentally start a fire.
If you are trying to cool off in the river, and plan to take the boat, Trooper Thorson from the Washington State Patrol says a common fire starter is trailer chains dragging.
"Make sure you hook up your boat trailers properly. Cross them and then make sure they are both hooked, because if you don't they could fall off, drag, and then spark up a fire," explained Thorson.
Dragging chains is one of the most commonly seen accidental fire starter on the roads, but it's not the only one.
Thorson also says to make sure your car is in working order in order to avoid other fire dangers.
"We recently had a string of fires on the highway from a car that was leaking hot fluids and that fluid was blown into the sage brush causing several fires," said Thorson.
Another common fire starter is when people throw lit objects out their car windows.
If you are a smoker make sure you dispose of your cigarettes in a disposable container and not out the window.
If you are caught throwing any lit objects out the window you can receive up to a 1,000 dollar fine.