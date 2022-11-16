Outbuilding and vehicle fire in Tampico

TAMPICO, Wash.-

West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to an outbuilding/vehicle fire in Tampico on the night of November, 15.

According to West Valley Fire and Rescue, the fire was caused by a propane heater. Damages to the building and vehicle are estimated at $5,000.

As the weather continues to get colder residents using space heaters, heat lamps, and gas-fired heaters are reminded to use caution, and to not leave heating devices on and unattended.

If a heater is being used to keep pets or animals warm at night it should be placed out of reach of the animal.