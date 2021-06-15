KENNEWICK - Kennewick Fire Department responded to a call about a dumpster fire at the Heatherstone Apartments across from Park Middle School just before 3 a.m.
Battalion Chief Tim Harkins said the fire began in the dumpster and spread to the garage behind it. There is no interior damage to the garage and no one was hurt in the fire.
Chief Harkins said they are investigating the cause of the fire, but have no leads yet.
Fire crews wanted to remind people to be careful about what they throw away that might start a fire. One example Chief Harkins share is making sure cigarettes are completely out before tossing them into the trash.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.