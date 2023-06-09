PROSSER, Wash.- The 2023 Prosser Scottish Fest is set for Saturday, June 17.
Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 5-12 and over 65 and is good all day. Tickets are available online and free parking will be available at the Port of Benton Food and Wine Park off of I-82.
The unique celebration of all things Scottish will feature "heavy athletics," Celtic bands and Highland dancing according to a City of Prosser press release.
The "heavy athletic" events will include Scottish classics such as the caber toss and stone, hammer and anvil events and are open to the public. Youth versions of the events are open to children aged 7-14.
Several bands will perform and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Scottish heritage and contributions to America at clan gatherings according to today's press release.
