KENNEWICK, Wash.- Heavy equipment operator classes are now available to online students in Washington.
Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), an online school, has partnered with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 612 and school districts across the state on the Operating Engineers Career Pathway Program for high school students.
“This is an amazing opportunity for students to learn about this life-long career pathway, while still in high school,” said Susan Mouracade-Boyer, Executive Director of WAVA.
The program gives students the opportunity to enroll in online elective courses that are designed to introduce them to the heavy equipment industry. According to a press release announcing the program students earn high school credit and are also eligible for apprenticeship credit after graduation.
“Students get job skills and a whole new appreciation for what it takes to get these important jobs done," said Mouracade-Boyer.
According to today's press release students can remain enrolled in their local school while taking four, one-semester classes that cover topics from equipment fundamentals to grade and construction math.
"With this Operating Engineers program, we can get some young people excited about their future, provide them with skills, and hopefully move them on to high paying apprenticeships in this important field,” said Kevin Tedrick, Assistant Business Manager of IUOE Local 612.
