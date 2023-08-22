Authorities have released the names of three people who were shot to death over the weekend outside a hookah lounge in Seattle. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says 30-year-old Nadia Kassa, 22-year-old Jonathan Bishu and 32-year-old Trevis Bellard all died from multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting at Rainier Hookah Lounge on Sunday. The Seattle Times reports the Medical Examiner’s Office listed Bellard’s first name as Truvis, but public records indicate the correct spelling is Trevis. Bishu and Bellard died at the scene early Sunday, according to Seattle police, and Kassa died later that morning at Harborview Medical Center.