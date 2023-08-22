KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:35 p.m. According to Commander Jason Kiel, the suspect is now in custody.
According to KPD, law enforcement entered the home to place the suspect into custody. Minor use of force was needed.
No officers have been injured.
The suspect has been transported to a nearby hospital. Once cleared by medical staff the suspect will be booked into the Benton County Jail according to KPD.
The roadway is expect to reopen in 1 hour.
9:40 p.m. According to Kennewick Police Department Commander Jason Kiel, SWAT is currently working to get a male suspect into custody for threatening individuals with a machete like weapon.
According to Kiel, KPD received a call around 2:00 p.m. For a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of West 15th Place.
Upon arrival KPD found that the male suspect had threated several occupants of the home with a machete like weapon.
Officers then worked to get the occupants out safely.
According to KPD no injures have been reported at this time.
KPD then requested SWAT activation.
According to KPD SWAT has been using many tactics to negotiate with the suspect for several hours.
The suspect has disregarded all peaceful resolutions according to KPD.
According to KPD the suspect is still in the home. SWAT will begin pushing into the residence soon.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Heavy Police presence in Kennewick closes Park Hill Drive.
According to Kennewick Police Department, Kennewick police and SWAT are currently staged off of Park Hills Drive.
Law enforcement is currently working to put a suspect who is located inside one of the homes into custody.
According to KPD, there is no active threat to the public.
Park Hill Drive is currently closed at 15th Place according to KPD.
According to KPD, there is only one suspect at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
