Heavy police presence at house fire on the corner of Sage Rd. and Ray Blvd.

BURBANK, Wash. -
A house fire on the corner of Sage Rd. and Ray Blvd. has a heavy police presence in Burbank.
Multiple Sheriff's offices are on scene investigating.
Ray Blvd. and Sage Rd. are blocked off for the investigation. Right now, we know one person is taken to the hospital.
We are still working with law enforcement on scene to confirm new information as they complete their investigation.
A reporter on scene is getting us information as soon as possible and we will update this story as we get more.
