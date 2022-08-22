Heavy police presence on N Columbia Center Blvd.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Multiple law enforcement agencies have N Columbia Center Blvd blocked.
Heavy police presence. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a media briefing shortly.
The south bound lanes of N Columbia Center Blvd are now blocked off.
Police have the Circle K taped off.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
