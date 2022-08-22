Heavy police presence on N Columbia Center Blvd.
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

KENNEWICK, Wash.- 

Multiple law enforcement agencies have N Columbia Center Blvd blocked. 

Heavy police presence. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a media briefing shortly. 

The south bound lanes of N Columbia Center Blvd are now blocked off. 

Police have the Circle K taped off. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.