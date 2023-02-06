NACHES, Wash.-
Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5.
The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river.
According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the river when they were met by the two people that had been in the helicopter. The helicopter was privately owned and the two occupants were uninjured.
They were able to land the helicopter on an island in the river.
Naches Fire reported a small fire at the base of a power pole that was quickly contained.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash landing.
