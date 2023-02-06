Authorities say a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other government officials crashed into a kindergarten in suburban Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services and is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. There was no immediate word on whether the crash, which came on a foggy morning, was an accident or war-related. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, said the crash had a broad connection to the conflict, adding: “The war has many dimensions, not just on the battlefields."