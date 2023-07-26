WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla is asking for help controlling a dangerous weed, puncturevine.

Puncturevine also known as Goathead, is a Class B noxious Weed in Washington.

According to the City of Walla Walla, In the summer Puncturevine grows sharp burrs. The weed also grows very rapidly.

The sharp seeds can hurt the feet of animals and people, and are a common cause of flat bike tires.

Washington State code does require home owners to control and prevent the spread of Puncturevine and other noxious weeds.

Puncturevine can be hand-pulled or killed with herbicide.

According to City of Walla Walla, it is ideal to remove the weed before seeds are formed.

For more information about how and where Puncturevine grows visit the Walla Walla City website.