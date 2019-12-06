RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department is seeking the community's help in fighting crime by participating in the Voluntary Camera Partnership (VCP).

The VCP allows residents and business owners to register the locations of their video surveillance systems with the Richland Police Department.

When a crime occurs, police will be able to identify the locations of nearby cameras and enlist the assistance of the community to help officers collect video evidence and follow up on leads.

With this program, the Richland Police Department will be able to directly contact VCP members that are using video surveillance in an area in which a crime occurred. Police would ask VCP members to check their video footage for a specific date and time that may show activity involved with a crime, such as a getaway car or the direction that a person of interest traveled.

To sign up for the Voluntary Camera Partnership, click here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/84d97b4a816c46458d6a4fe820441c6a