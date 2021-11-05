YAKIMA, WA - Encore Books is one of just two locally-owned bookstores still in Yakima. Since the pandemic, they need all the help they can get from the community to stay open.
"I'd love to have more customers, but I can't force people to read," said co-owner, Brett Lamb.
People have to choose between spending money on food or books, and there's a clear winner, said Lamb.
With only four employees, including Lamb, he said there's never an end to the work.
"Having more people would be good, but having to pay them would not be good," said Lamb.
Brett said he's worried about the increase in minimum wage starting in January.
But they aren't running out of books any time soon, especially because the store is 90 percent used books. Brett said they have more than 30,000 books.
People can exchange their old books for other books for the same price.
Brett said he thanks his regular customers for keeping them open for 20 years. He said he wants to see new book lovers come in.
"Encourage your kids to read, I think it's one of the best ways to spend your time, it's cheaper than going to the movies," said Brett.