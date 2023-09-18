LACEY, Wash.-Rail Safety Week is September 18-24 and Washington Operation Lifesaver is encouraging residents to share personal stories and safety messages via social media.
Anyone can participate in Rail Safety Week virtually by using #STOPTrackTragedies and #railsafetyweek and sharing personal stories of those affected by rail incidents according to WAOL.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued an official proclamation recognizing Rail Safety Week to raise awareness and stop track tragedies.
There are over 2,100 incidents involving trains each year, including serious injury and deaths across America according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.
Tips to stop track tragedies from Operation Lifesaver:
- Share the message during Rail Safety Week.
- Know the facts about railroad crossings.
- Know the signs of when it's safe to cross.
- Make good decisions around tracks and trains.
- Take the Rail Safety Pledge.
