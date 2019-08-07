Kennewick, WA - JPI Insurance Solutions is partnering up with the local non-profit, Seniors Helping all Kids Education to make sure every kid starts the school year with what they need to be successful.

For the second year in a row, they will host "Stuff the Bus," an event calling on the community to stuff a bus full of backpacks filled with school supplies for anyone who may need some extra financial assistance with going back to school shopping.

"One of our core values is being community minded. So we really want to put our money where our mouth is, and instead of just having a nice core value that we talk about every quarter or every year, we actually want to do something about it," JPI Insurance Solutions insurance adviser Jon Patterson said.

Here's how you can help-- if you want to donate a backpack, local stores will have lists of needed supplies. The bus will be in front of JPI Insurance Solutions at 8927 West Tucannon Avenue from 11 this morning until two, but if you can't make it then you can drop off donations inside their office.

We Ice will be at the event to give out free treats to the first hundred people. There will also be hourly drawings for restaurant gift cards, a wine basket, and other prizes.

S.H.A.K.E. will distribute all donations to schools most in need throughout the area to make sure every child starts the school year with what they need to be successful. Last year, they collected about one-hundred backpacks, and this year they are hoping to double that.

S.H.A.K.E. says the items in greatest need are backpacks, one and two inch binders, folders, dividers, markers and scientific calculators. More info on the event can be found here.