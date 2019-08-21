Pasco, WA - A regional program dedicated to helping homeless and near homeless veterans and their families is asking the community to help connect them with anyone who may need some help getting back up on their feet.

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides resources to and assists homeless or near homeless veterans and their families throughout the area with housing opportunities, transportation and childcare services, and temporary financial assistance.

SSVF has program offices all throughout Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

It is a project by Blue Mountain Action Council, which is a private, non-profit Washington state Community Action Program funded by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Our veterans offered to serve and made the decision to serve our country and our community is well connected in being willing to step up and give back," SSVF case manager Betsy Metcalf said.

Metcalf said it's rare for her to spend work days at her office. That's because she's usually out in the community trying to find veterans and their families struggling with homelessness.

The program primarily functions with the help of all of our local agencies including law enforcement, first responders, and state patrol.

If you follow the Pasco Police Department on Facebook, you may have seen this recent post they made asking you to connect them with any veterans you may know in our community struggling to get back up on their feet.

"If our area resource officers or patrol officers are out there and they see a need, or are out talking to somebody and come across a veteran or a family of a veteran, reach out to us and we get a hold of these guys and we work together. It's a partnership. That's the biggest thing," Pasco PD Sergeant Scott Warren said.

If you know of any veterans or veteran families in need you can help SSVF by contacting them at (509) 440-3229 to see if they qualify for assistance.

To donate or volunteer, you can visit their website here.