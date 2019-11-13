Help this teen find his late grandpa's Marine Corps Sniper hat

Someone recently traveling through the area lost something very important along the way.

The Tri Cities was one of many places a high school student and his friends drove through on their way to Billings, Montana. They were traveling from Independence, Oregon.

As they headed home, the 15-year-old's heart stopped when he realized one of the most important things in the world to him was gone.

Joey Pearson got his grandpa's special hat a few days after he passed away in September. Beyond how cool he thought it looked, it was a way for Joey to remember who his grandpa was.

"I'd go over to his house almost every day. I'd do yard work and stuff for him. I'd just hang out at his house. We'd watch football games and argue over (them)," Joey said.

Cameron Corky Kyle, a Vietnam veteran, served in the U.S. Marine Corps Scout Snipers from 1967 to 1971.

"That hat was really special to me because I wanted to be a Sniper in the Marines because of him," Joey said.

When Joey came home from a recent road trip with his friends, he realized it was lost.

"When I got back to my house and couldn't find it in the car or anything, I got butterflies in my stomach," he said.

The hat is black and says "U.S. Marine Corps Sniper" in yellow. There's a red cross hair in the middle with the words "one shot one kill," and a gold pin with an American flag on the side.

The hat most likely fell out of the car. It could be at or near one of three locations: either in Hermiston along I-82, a gas station in Ritzville, or a gas station in Troutdale.

"That hat means a lot to me. If people find it and have it, please find a way to return it," Joey said.

The Pearson family thinks the hat is most likely at or near Hermiston. Joey says cleanup crews have searched for it along highways, called the gas stations, and still hasn't had any luck. His family is offering a $100 reward for anyone who finds it.

If you have the hat or know where it is, you can email our newsroom at news@kndu.com or message us on social media and we can get you in touch with the family.