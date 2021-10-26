Help West Richland Police identify this Pumpkin Porch Pirate

WEST RICHLAND, WA - West Richland Police Department (WRPD) shared a video of a "Pumpkin Porch Pirate" where a home owner cause a thief stealing a pumpkin right off of their front porch.
WRPD needs your help identifying the female seen on this home surveillance video.
Monday evening, a smaller dark colored sedan parked in front of a home in West Richland where a female passenger is seen getting out of the car, run up to the porch of the residence, takes a pumpkin, then runs back into the car. Owner of the house observed the same car go up to the neighbors home and take some of their pumpkins too.
The owner was able to follow the small vehicle down Keene Rd. The occupants of the vehicle began to throw the pumpkins out the window as they drove with lights off and recklessly. The vehicle was described to be a smaller, possibly GEO Metro style, vehicle and black in color.
Anyone who recognizes the female in this video, please call WRPD case #21-04769. 509-628-0333