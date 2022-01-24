YAKIMA, WA - Many people are grieving a loss during this pandemic. Children are often the last to get help when it comes to a family member passing, a divorce, job loss, or losing a pet or friend.
"Children don't grieve openly until their family looks like they can handle it," said Grief Recovery Yakima owner & counselor, Kerry Hager.
A four-week online course teaches parents, guardians, even teachers the tools to help their children grieve healthily.
Next session starts Jan. 30th. Call or text (509) 480-0945 to sign up. Need more time or information? Ask Hager about her free online introduction class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 4th.
Kids will follow their parents' lead in a grieving period, but they often don't know how to handle it themselves said Hager.
"When you have skills, you can be a better parent," said Hager.
Hager said without help, kids can act out in school, get into drugs or alcohol, or worse - never learn to grieve healthily.
"They carry all these losses cause they never learned how to deal with it through life," said Hager, "eventually that stuff gets pretty heavy."
Hager's dad died suddenly 12 years ago. Her husband died shortly after. She said she wishes she had the skills she knows now back then.
"My dad died, my kids' dad died, I didn't have the skills yet to really totally help in the way I could have," said Hager.
It can be hard to admit your children need help, but it's worth a phone call, said Hager.
Hager also offers a free 30-minute consultation for program placement.