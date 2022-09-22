Helper permits to control chain-up assistance on I-84 this winter

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Permits will be issued by the Oregon Department of Transportation for people who want to help chain up commercial vehicles during the winter along I-84. Only people with permits will be allowed to help drivers put chains on while on certain sections of the interstate this winter, between November 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023.
The sections of I-84 that will have helper permits include:
- Snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande
- Ladd Canyon east of La Grade
- Area west of Ontario
Permits will be issued by the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, District 13 office in La Grande and District 14 office in Ontario. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) will also have permits available for tribal members. The exact number of permits will depend on demand and the number of applications.
If you are interested, contact the corresponding ODOT district office during the month of October for application information.
On November 1, the district offices will hold random drawings to decide who will be offered a permit. The people selected will have one week to finish their application and turn it back in.
“This is a safety issue,” said Tom Lapp, ODOT Permit Specialist. “Limiting the permits for each district is necessary to help control the number of people working along state highways during winter weather conditions.”
You can contact each office in-person or on the phone.
ODOT District 12 Office: 1327 SE 3rd Street, Pendleton. 541-278-3450.
ODOT District 13 Office: 3014 Island Avenue, La Grande. 541-963-8407.
ODOT District 14 Office: 1390 SE 1st Street, Ontario. 541-823-4016.
For permits issued through the CTUIR, contact 541-429-7193.
