Helping bring salmon back with native plants

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Native Plant Nursery has been helping the tribes restore the Umatilla watershed since the 90s according to Nursery Manager Gail Redberg.
Back then salmon had stopped spawning in the Umatilla river.
To help bring salmon back the CTUIR started using native plants that are well adapted to the area to help provide shade, strengthen shores and create better habitat for the fish.
The nursery grows seeds collected from throughout the region.
“We try to gather from as many different places. We keep track of everywhere we gathered,” Redberg said.
When collecting Reberg said she allows the plants to continue reseeding by only taking a few off of each plant.
Once the nursery is ready to plant the seeds staff start by treating the seeds.
Some seeds take boiling, acid, grinding with sandpaper, or even soaking to get them ready according to Reberg.
Something they check through the Native Plant Network.
After they are treated the seeds are stratified which means they are kept at a low temperature until they are ready to be planted.
The transplants grown are then used for restoration projects with the Department of Natural Resources and the CTUIR.
“Native species from an area that have been there, are - they're going to be hearty to that area. They aren't going to need extra watering,” Wenix Red Elk Public Outreach and Education Specialist with the CTUIR and DNR said.
She said in addition to helping provide habitat for native fish, bugs and animals, the plants provide medicine and food commonly used by the tribes.
“It's really crucial to us that we have these native plants here because they are related to us they came here at the beginning like we did.
They were made for here and for the animals here and for the people that came forth afterwards,” she said.
