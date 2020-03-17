WASHINGTON STATE - Safeway and Albertsons stores across the State of Washington will be reserving store hours for at risk shoppers such as senior citizens, pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems or people who have been advised to avoid leaving home.
• Tuesdays: 7am to 9am
• Thursdays: 7am to 9am
They are asking for customers to honor the reserved hours and thank the community in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and for helping maintain these temporary operation guidelines. Store hours are being updated continuously on the websites. For the best information on when your local store is open, please visit your local store's website.
https://www.albertsons.com/ https://www.albertsonscompanies.com/newsroom/shopping-hours-for-vulnerable-customers.html