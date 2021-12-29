Temperatures are dropping and if you think simply walking in and out is bad, think about staying outside most of your day and into the night to sleep.
For the homeless populations in the Tri-Cities, they have limited resources. The Union Gospel Mission in Pasco is open to everyone and anyone.
They have resources for homeless men, women and children. The men's shelter is separate from the women's and children's.
Andrew Porter from the mission says they have rescue cards on their website available to help people find their way to the shelter.
They take all donations and are a donations based facility.
The shelter is also open to the public which means you can stop by during their public hours and have food in the dinning hall and even use the public showers. All hygiene products are provided.
So the next time you need a place to shower, head over to the local UGM.
Other shelters you can volunteer or donate items to:
Second Chance Shelter
720 W Court St. Pasco, WA 99301
My Friend's Place in Kennewick
1111 Grant Place Kennewick, WA 99336.
Gospel Union Mission in Tri-Cities
221 S. 4th Ave. Pasco, WA 99301
Gospel Union Mission in Yakima
1300 N 1st Street, Yakima, WA 98901