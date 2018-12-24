With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill hemp is now treated as a regular crop in the eyes of the federal government.
"It states on there that any product that is derived of hemp is to be removed from the controlled substance act," said Donald Lewis the owner of CBD American Shaman.
Currently in the state of Washington there are only two hemp farmers. With passage of the farm bill that can change. Lewis believes if it does Eastern Washington is the perfect spot for the hemp industry.
"For all the areas out here that are unsuitable for hops production they are very suitable for hemp production," said Lewis.
Hemp also has many environmental impacts. It can allow farmers to make plastics that biodegrade in 90 days as well as paper that is more environmentally friendly to produce. Lewis thinks those are even more reasons why farmers more farmers in Eastern Washington should get into it.
"Not only are you going to use way less forest products but you are going to be way easier on the environment," said Lewis.