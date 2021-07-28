Henry Beauchamp Community Center celebrates their annual National Night Out

YAKIMA, WA - The Henry Beauchamp Community Center is celebrating the 36th annual National Night Out to say a resounding “GOODBYE TO CRIME AND DRUGS IN OUR COMMUNITY.”
The unique crime and drug prevention event has been scheduled for Monday, August 2, 2021 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. in the Southeast Community Center Park at 1211 South Seventh Street, Yakima.
We invite and welcome the public to attend and find out how their neighborhoods, block by block, can become safe from crime.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and
- Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back
Along with Crime and Neighborhood Block Watch information, there will be live entertainment and many activities for families, including inflated jumpers and face painting for the kids, safety information for families, fire trucks and firemen, etc. FREE hot dogs, chips, watermelon and drinks will be served.
Bring your whole family and enjoy the free food, fun and games, and best of all learn how to “SAY GOODBYE TO CRIME AND DRUGS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD!”
For more information, contact Adrianne Garner at 509-575-6114 or at Ad.Ga@yvoic.org.