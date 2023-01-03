HEPPNER, Ore.-
A volunteer firefighter with the Heppner Fire Department was killed in a two-vehicle crash on December 30.
Two other people also died in the crash that happened on Highway 74 between Heppner and Lexington.
After the crash the Morrow County Sheriff's Office posted the following message on social media:
"Due to a tragic accident Morrow County lost three special people. During this time of loss and grievance we send love, support and prayers to the family, friends, first responders, hospital staff, chaplain and community."
The Heppner community was invited to gather at the Fire Station and remember those that died in the crash. Heppner Fire posted the following message on social media after the crash:
"From the bottom of our hearts, we send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who are feeling the loss from this tragic accident."
