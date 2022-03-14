Heppner Ranger District offering summer forest conservation jobs for students

PENDLETON, Ore. —
The Heppner Ranger District’s Youth Conservation Corps is looking to hire four students for summer employment in 2022. They would spend six weeks working in the district for $15 an hour. Tasks include noxious weed removal, fence construction/removal, trail/camp maintenance, meadow restoration, slash piling, marking limber and fireline construction around the logged units.
The program lasts for six-eight weeks starting June 20. Students do not need any previous experience. However, they should be at least 15 by May 1 and cannot turn 19 until after the program date. Applicants should either have a social security number or have completed an application for one. They must also have their parents consent.
Applications are available online, at Forest Service offices or nearby high schools, and will be accepted from March 15 through 2 p.m. on April 15.
Applications can be turned in online to cynthia.doherty@usda.gov or to the Heppner Ranger District office at 117 S Main Street, Heppner, OR 97836. All applicants will hear back by April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.