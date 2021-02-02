"Herb Immunity" Green2Go offering Covid-19 vaccination incentive program

KENNEWICK, WA - Local businessman and owner of a local recreational marijuana retailer, Steve Lee, is offering a unique incentive program to encourage community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Starting Wednesday anyone who brings in their fully filled out original proof of vaccination will receive a one time discount of $10 off any purchase of $20 or more at Green2Go in Kennewick.
"Many folks alerted us to a cannabis dispensary in another state that is giving away a free joint with your proof of vaccination," said Steve Lee. "That approach isn’t legal in our state however, our team worked with the folks at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to find a legally compliant middle ground."
The discount will be redeemable with each of the two rounds of vaccination required for maximum immunity from COVID-19.
"We are doing this to celebrate those who are taking the single most impactful proactive action they can to end this pandemic and fully reopen our economy and to promote the health and safety of our team through incentivizing vaccinated customers to shop at our locations," said Lee.
Green2Go will also be launching an employee vaccination incentive program as soon as essential workers are phased in to the eligible vaccination pool.