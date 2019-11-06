Here's what you should know about the current air quality

KENNEWICK, Wash. - If you spent any time outside today, you probably noticed the thick haze on the horizon. We are under an air stagnation advisory, and burn bans are in place for some areas.

As of now, the air is still considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you're over 65, under 18, pregnant, or have any respiratory conditions, hopefully you've been limiting your time outside.

The Benton Clean Air Agency determines dust and smoke levels in the air using monitors on top of the Tri Tech building in Kennewick. Light passes through them, and the amount that makes it through helps determine where those levels are at.

One monitors smoke. The other monitors dust. Of the two, Benton Clean Air says we're seeing higher levels of smoke in the air right now from wood burning.

"During the winter it's actually pretty common...generally we will get air stagnation advisories but they might not last quite as long as this," Tyler Thompson, Benton Clean Air Agency air quality specialist, said.

Pollution gets trapped after an inversion forms in the air. It forms when high pressure causes colder air to sink. The inversion then acts like a lid and traps air pollutants closer to the ground.

Meterologist Monty Webb says these conditions will only change if we get some wind or rain to sweep away that polluted air. He says today, despite there being a weak front moving south through Canada, there was very little improvement and wouldn't be surprised if conditions get worse Thursday and Friday.