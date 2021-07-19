TRI-CITIES, WA - The countdown for the 2021 Water Follies starts now and it is not too late to get your tickets.
Boats on the water, planes in the air, hundreds of fans watching these are some of the things you can expect again this year for the 2021 Water Follies.
It is not too late to get your tickets.
You can get tickets online at WaterFollies.com.
They will also be selling tickets at Columbia Park at the gate on July 23.
Water Follies is a 3-day Tri-Cities annual tradition of high-speed hydro action.
Organizers said you have the option of parking on either side of the Columbia River in Pasco and Kennewick.
Kathy Powell the event director for the Tri-Cities Water Follies said they are excited to welcome you back this year.
"You know we put this on in pretty short order. So, we are hoping that our fans would be patient with us as we work through scanning the online tickets and getting everyone into the park. So, have some patience. We worked hard and enjoy your time here," she said.
On Friday, the admission is free, but the tickets are $15 Saturday and Sunday.
You will still need to pay for parking every day.
Parking is $10 for the general admission lot and $20 in the VIP lot.
Your "Zone" admission pass is good for all zones on Saturday and Sunday.