TOPPENISH, Wash.- Native American and Latinx students at Heritage University will have new access to scholarships thanks to a Seattle-based lawyer. The family of the late Arthur Dean Swanson has started a scholarship in his name to help a rising senior with law school ambitions.
Swanson was inspired after learning about the LSAC Plus Program and wanted to help with a $100,000 gift to the school. The lawyer died in January, but discussions were already in the works with Heritage.
“When Arthur and I first started discussing how he could best support students, he related to me stories of his young life and law school experiences,” said David Wise, Heritage University VP of External Relations. “Those, coupled with his travels as a young man across several Indian reservations, convinced him of the nearly insurmountable odds students living on reservations have of earning a law degree. Students with very little frame of reference for the rigors of law school, let alone the financial resources to begin even exploring the possibility."
Heritage partnered with three law schools in Washington, Seattle University, University of Washington and Gonzaga University, with a course to help minority students reach their dreams of law school.
The Arthur D. Swanson Scholarship will now help students who plan to continue their education with a Juris Doctorate after leaving Heritage University.
