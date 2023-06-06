TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University's "Bounty of the Valley Scholarship Dinner" has raised $838, 966 through June 5.
Held over the weekend of June 2 the dinner is the primary fundraiser for student scholarships with over $9 million raised over the past 37 years according to Heritage. The dinner was livestreamed and donations can be made through clicking the "raise your paddle" button.
"The great majority of our students come from economic backgrounds where they cannot afford higher education," said Dr. Andrew Sund, Heritage University President. "It is undeniable that the support our students receive from the community is what allows students to earn their college degrees.
